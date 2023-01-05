Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 25.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 104.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

