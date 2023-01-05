Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $160.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

