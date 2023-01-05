Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $94.17 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

