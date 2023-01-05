Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.