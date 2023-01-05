Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 310,552 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Criteo Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Criteo had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,019 shares of company stock worth $1,749,021. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

