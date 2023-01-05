Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 310,552 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Criteo had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,019 shares of company stock worth $1,749,021. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

