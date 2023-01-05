David Francis Carroll Sells 3,602 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $72,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $121,983.21.
- On Monday, December 12th, David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94.
Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
