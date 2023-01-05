David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

