Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 150.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

