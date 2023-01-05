Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 294.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 5.1 %

TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $390.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.