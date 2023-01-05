Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

