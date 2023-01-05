Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.