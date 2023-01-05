Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,953.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,833 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

