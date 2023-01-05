Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 248.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

