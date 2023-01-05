Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $137.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

