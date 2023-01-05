Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

