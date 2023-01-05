Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $97.03 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

