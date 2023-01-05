Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

