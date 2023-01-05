Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $304.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.38 and its 200-day moving average is $336.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $551.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

