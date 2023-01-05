Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.36 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

