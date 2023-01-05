Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

QRVO opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

