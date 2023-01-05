Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,052 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

