Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $204.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $288.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.