Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.