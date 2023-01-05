Essex Savings Bank Buys 22,333 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,945.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.