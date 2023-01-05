Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $98,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $439.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.