First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $433,667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

