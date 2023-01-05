First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

