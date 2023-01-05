First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $390.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

