First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $439.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

