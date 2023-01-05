FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

