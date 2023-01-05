Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

