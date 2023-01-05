Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22. The stock has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

