GAM Holding AG Purchases 453,332 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,867.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,332 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

