Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $25,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

