Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.48 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.