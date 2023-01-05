Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49,628 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

