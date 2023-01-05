Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $244.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $254.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

