Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.80 and its 200-day moving average is $298.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

