Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

