HB Wealth Management LLC Has $16.99 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

