Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

