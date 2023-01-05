Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

