Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

