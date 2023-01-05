Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

