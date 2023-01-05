Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

