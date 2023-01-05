Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $390.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

