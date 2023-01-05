Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells 3,480 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40.
- On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.
IVERIC bio Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
