Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells 3,480 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 19th, Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77.

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

