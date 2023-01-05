Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells 2,368 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
IVERIC bio stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.