Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Sells 2,368 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

