Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of OM opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outset Medical by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 115,435 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90,473 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

