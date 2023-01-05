Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 7,418 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99.

Wayfair stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

